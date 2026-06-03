Deputy migration minister Nicholas Ioannides welcomed the European Union’s new deal to enable faster return procedures for irregular third-country migrants, speaking of a “landmark agreement” that strengthened the credibility of the EU’s migration policy.

“The swift conclusion of this file within a tight timeframe reflects the commitment of the institutions to establish a set of EU rules on effective returns as part of a holistic migration system,” he said.

Ioannides, emphasising the significance of the agreement for frontline member states such as Cyprus, said that the new agreement sends “a clear message” that irregular entry could not lead to long-term residence in the EU.

“Effective returns contribute to decongesting national asylum systems, protecting social cohesion and preventing abuse of asylum procedures,” he said.

Highlighting the wider meaning of the agreement, he underlined that an effective return policy was a necessary element of a functional migration and asylum management system in the EU.

The provisional agreement is set to complete the new European pact on migration and asylum which enters into force on June 12, 2026.

“Together with the new pact, the return regulation strengthens the European effort to better manage migration flows, take and implement decisions more quickly, protect those who are truly entitled to international protection and effectively return those who do not have the right to stay,” Ioannides said.

The new regulation stipulates the creation of so-called “return hubs” in third countries for illegal migrants, with the hubs set to serve either as the migrant’s final destination or as transfer centres to facilitate the return to their home country or another third country.

In addition, it establishes strict obligations for illegally residing migrants, making it obligatory for them to leave the concerned member state and cooperate with local authorities, while setting out consequences for those who do not comply with these provisions.

These consequences include a reduction in allowances or benefits or refusal to grant incentives to promote voluntary return. Furthermore, member states may impose criminal sanctions including imprisonment where nationally applicable law allows.

According to the EU Council, so-called “return countries” can be any third country with which a relevant agreement has been concluded, however must respect international human rights standards and principles of international law including the principle of non-refoulement.

This means that respective third countries will not be allowed to deport migrants to territories where they are likely to face threats to their freedom of life or other human rights violations.

Moreover, the new regulation will introduce a “European Return Order (ERO)”. This form will require member states to insert the key elements of the return decision.

“This will facilitate mutual recognition in the future, as member states will have the necessary information to recognise another member state’s return decision,” the EU Council said.

Unaccompanied minors will be excluded from the agreement, however, the regulation foresees special measures for individuals who pose a security risk.

Such could include entry bans exceeding the usual maximum period of ten years, an indefinite entry ban for special security cases or detention in prison.

For instance, member states may issue an entry ban that exceeds the usual maximum period of ten years or even an indefinite entry ban for security cases, and they may also impose detention in prison.

The regulation will start being implemented immediately after the date of entry into force.