Police in Limassol launched an investigation on Wednesday after gunfire damaged the offices of a financial services company in the Zakaki area.
According to initial information, employees arriving at the company premises, which operates as a forex company, discovered damage to the building’s facade which appeared to have been caused by multiple gunshots.
The incident was subsequently reported to CID, with police cordoning off the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Police investigations are continuing.
Click here to change your cookie preferences