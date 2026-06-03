The criminal investigation into the Videogate affair is entering its final stage, with independent criminal investigator Andreas Paschalides expected to submit his findings to attorney-general George Savvides on June 16, while legal experts stress that any decision on criminal proceedings will ultimately rest with the legal service.

Speaking on Wednesday, lawyer Simos Angelides said public discussion surrounding the anticipated findings should not assume that prosecutions will automatically follow, even if the investigator identifies evidence of criminal offences.

“It is not a given or automatic that if a finding is made by the criminal investigator that there is indeed evidence of some criminal offences, that a case will proceed,” Angelides said.

He explained that the legal service would be required to undertake its own independent assessment of the evidence and determine whether any offences are sufficiently established to justify further action.

Angelides also argued that the findings should be made public once the process is completed, stating that transparency would allow the public to assess both the investigator’s conclusions and any subsequent decisions taken by prosecutors.

The report will conclude a month’s long investigation launched after the publication of a video in January which appeared to show conversations involving former chief of staff, and Christodoulides’ brother-in-law, Charalambos Charalambous, former energy minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis and Cyfield chief executive Giorgos Chrysochos concerning ‘pay-to-play’ patronage of donors, campaign financing and a €150 million investment linked to the Vasiliko power plant.

Charalambous resigned from his position, while First Lady Philippa Karsera stepped down as chair of the now disbanded Social Support Agency after references to the organisation appeared in the published material.

From the outset, the president rejected the allegations and described the video as “a product of fabrication, distortion and a hybrid attack”.

Those appearing in the footage similarly maintained that the material had been selectively edited and presented out of context.

The Israeli private intelligence company Black Cube publicly confirmed that it was behind the operation which produced the recordings.

The company stated that it was “proud to have uncovered corruption carried out by Cyfield in Cyprus” and confirmed that it had cooperated with Cypriot authorities during the investigation.

The criminal inquiry subsequently expanded to include examination of the origins of the recordings, the circumstances surrounding their publication and the authenticity of the material circulated online.

Authorities secured the complete archive, comprising approximately 30 hours of recordings, for forensic and evidential examination.

Paschalides has declined to discuss the substance of the investigation while it remains active.

“It is a case that is under investigation. The legal issues that are raised are very delicate,” he remarked.

According to Angelides, the scope of the inquiry extends beyond the recordings themselves and encompasses potential offences including corruption, influencing public officials, bribery, abuse of power and possible money laundering.

“We should also see what the reason was Black Cube itself was hired to make this video, what was the exchange, what was the goal,” he said.