Coral Cyprus (Shell licensee) announces the five winners of the major consumer promotional activity of Shell service stations and the latest-generation Shell V-Power fuels. Through the activity, five lucky consumers from Cyprus secured a unique trip to Barcelona, where they will have the in-person opportunity to watch one of the top races of the Formula 1 World Championship.

As part of the process, the holders of the following Shell GO+ cards were selected as the winners:

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The winners were selected through the Shell GO+ rewards programme, which offers consumers privileges, offers and high-value experiences, actively rewarding their relationship of trust with the brand.

This activity forms part of Shell Cyprus’ broader strategy, which consistently invests in the provision of high-quality fuels, as well as in creating added value and unique experiences for its consumers.

In a statement, Country Manager of Coral Cyprus, Manolis Kalathas, referenced the broader scope of such promotional activities.

“Our goal is to offer much more than high-quality fuels and services,” he noted. “Through the Shell GO+ programme and our international collaborations, such as the one with Scuderia Ferrari HP, we create experiences that bring our consumers closer to the world of innovation and motorsport.”

He continued: “This activity is another example of our approach to turning our promises into action, rewarding our customers’ trust with meaningful value and unique experiences. In the coming period, through Shell GO+, a rewards programme that is completely free and accessible through the application of the same name, we are preparing new activities with some of the most significant prizes we have offered to date, actively reinforcing our philosophy: rewards you feel, privileges you earn.”

Shell x Scuderia Ferrari HP: an enduring tie

The Formula 1 experience is connected to Shell’s long-standing collaboration with Scuderia Ferrari HP, one of the most iconic collaborations in the field of motorsport. For decades, Shell and Ferrari have been working together on the development of advanced fuels, transferring expertise from the racetrack to the road. The latest-generation Shell V-Power fuels, inspired by this collaboration, have been designed to help maintain engine performance, offering high levels of cleaning and protection, even under demanding conditions.

About Coral Cyprus (Shell licensee)

Coral Cyprus is a Shell licensee and uses Shell trademarks under licence. The views expressed in this release or statement are made by Coral Cyprus and are not made on behalf of, nor do they necessarily reflect the views of, any company of the Shell Group of Companies.

Coral Cyprus has been operating in Cyprus since 2017 and manages a network of over 40 fuel stations. It is a member of the MOTOR OIL Group and offers innovative, high-quality products and services, while also investing in initiatives that promote sustainable development and social wellbeing in Cyprus.

For more information about the Shell GO+ application, visit: www.shell.com.cy/shell-go-plus.