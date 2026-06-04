Purchasing a large, modern and fully equipped SUV is now more affordable than ever, as the Pilakoutas Group is offering the Nissan X-Trail with the Dynamic trim package at the highly competitive price of €32,900. The offer applies to a limited number of vehicles available for immediate delivery and combines generous specification levels, an automatic transmission and a seven-year manufacturer’s warranty. It represents a comprehensive proposition for families and drivers seeking space, comfort, technology and reliability.

The Nissan X-Trail has long been one of the most popular SUVs in its segment, thanks to its spaciousness, practicality and adventurous character. Its commanding exterior design, featuring dynamic lines and Nissan’s distinctive V-Motion grille, exudes confidence, while the high-quality interior creates an environment of exceptional comfort for both driver and passengers.

Space is one of the X-Trail’s greatest strengths. The cabin offers ample room for five occupants, while a seven-seat configuration is also available for those requiring even greater flexibility for daily or family travel. At the same time, the generous cargo area comfortably accommodates long journeys and an active family lifestyle.

Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) 2023 awarded Nissan X-Trail as Best Large SUV 2023 for its 13th edition.

The Dynamic trim level features an impressive array of equipment. Highlights include a 12-inch touchscreen display with integrated satellite navigation and Connected Services, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as the Around View Monitor system featuring a 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors. Completing the package are a panoramic glass roof, powered tailgate, ambient cabin lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels and roof rails.

Special emphasis has also been placed on safety. The X-Trail comes equipped with Intelligent Emergency Braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Automatic Braking and Driver Attention Alert, ensuring top-notch protection on every journey.

Meanwhile, under the hood lies the modern 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, producing 163 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an Xtronic CVT automatic transmission, delivering smooth operation, effortless acceleration and low fuel consumption.

The Nissan X-Trail is available to view and test drive at the Pilakoutas Group showrooms.