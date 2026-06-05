Perwoll, a long-standing supporter of fashion and creativity, proudly presents this year’s charity fashion show “Eight with a Cause”, participating as the Institutional Sponsor of an event that, for nine consecutive years, has successfully combined fashion with social contribution. The event will take place on 10 June 2026 at 20:00, at the Open Amphitheatre of the University of Nicosia.

This year’s event is organised by the Cyprus League of People with Rheumatism (CYPLAR), with all net proceeds dedicated to supporting the organisation’s education, treatment and rehabilitation services for people living with rheumatic diseases. The event is held under the auspices of the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, Dr Maria Panayiotou.

Through its previous editions, “Eight with a Cause” has successfully combined creativity with meaningful contribution, raising more than €120,000 in support of individuals through charitable foundations and organisations.

This year’s event promises to be more spectacular than ever, featuring an impressive high-tech show and unique collections by renowned Cypriot fashion designers: Litous, Michalis Lazos, Giorgos Chrysostomou, Mindy by Iliana, Ira the Brand, 212 by Marilia Economou, Argento by Georgia Argyridou and TheoSa by Theodora Savva.

The event will also feature Mindy, Mork and Michel Dali, adding even more variety, style and glamour to the evening.

With more than 50 years of innovation in garment care, Perwoll remains synonymous with renewing and preserving the beauty of our favourite clothes. Thanks to its Triple Renew Technology, it revitalises colours and fibres, providing freshness and care so garments continue to look like new, even after multiple washes.

The evening will be hosted by popular presenters Andreas Falas and Maria Onisiforou, in an event dedicated to fashion, inspiration and, above all, people.

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Institutional Sponsor: Perwoll

Major Sponsors – KEAN, University of Nicosia, , Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc, Lemon Park & Bright Serve.

Sponsors – IDS Interior Services, Lordos United Group, CYVIEW Developers, KEUNE Hair Cosmetics, & Royal Crown Insurance.

Supportes:NYX Professional Make up, Evolve Hair Boutique, The House of Photographers , Media Studios & Arnolds Digital Printers.

Tickets:€20

For tickets and information, please contact the Cyprus League of People with Rheumatism at:

+357 22 428285 | +357 24 361085 | +357 25 344432.