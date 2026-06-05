An informal meeting of European Union ministers responsible for Cohesion Policy is taking place in Nicosia on Friday as part of Cyprus’ 2026 Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The meeting, is chaired by Finance Minister Makis Keravnos. The European Commission is represented by Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Raffaele Fitto.

Delegations from all 27 EU member states are attending, alongside representatives from the European Free Trade Association countries, the European Parliament, the Council’s General Secretariat, the European Court of Auditors, the European Investment Bank, the European Committee of the Regions and the European Economic and Social Committee.

During the first session, ministers are expected to exchange views on the role of Cohesion Policy in creating opportunities, growth prospects and employment, enabling citizens to remain and build their futures in their home regions.

The second session will focus on the specific challenges facing island regions and how these can be addressed through EU policies, particularly Cohesion Policy, in light of the forthcoming EU Strategy for Islands.

According to the Cyprus Presidency Secretariat, the island dimension is of particular importance to Cyprus as an island member state on the periphery of the European Union. The EU Strategy for Islands is set to be presented on June 26 during a high-level meeting in Paphos.

Cohesion Policy is the EU’s main long-term investment policy and has played a significant role in Cyprus’ development since the country joined the bloc.

Public investments supported through cohesion funds have totalled approximately €4 billion, financing major infrastructure projects, business support schemes, research and innovation initiatives, employment programmes and social actions.

A study on the policy’s economic impact found that cohesion investments between 2014 and 2022 contributed to a 6 per cent increase in Cyprus’ gross domestic product and helped create around 24,000 new jobs.

Cohesion Policy in Cyprus is currently implemented through the Thaleia 2021-2027 programme, which includes more than €1.8 billion in public investment across a wide range of economic and social sectors.