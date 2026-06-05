A woman who was raped during the Turkish invasion of 1974 is facing the loss of her refugee home because of an outstanding debt to a banking institution, MEP Loukas Fourlas revealed on Friday.

The case emerged shortly after the European Parliament’s Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality approved a resolution calling for recognition and support for women who suffered sexual violence during the invasion.

Speaking publicly about the matter, Fourlas said the woman, now elderly, is at risk of being forced to leave the refugee residence allocated to her after her displacement in 1974.

“What I will say, let this case be heard at the presidential palace, at the ministers and at the competent services,” Fourlas said.

He questioned “how the state could face a woman who suffered such experiences during the invasion” and is now in danger of losing her home because she is unable to repay a debt.

The MEP disclosed the case while commenting on the European Parliament resolution adopted this week, which addressed the experiences of women subjected to sexual violence during the conflict.

Speaking to Sigma, Fourlas described the circumstances as “shocking”, particularly because he received information about the woman’s situation only hours after the committee vote.

According to Fourlas, efforts are already under way to prevent the loss of the property.

He said actions have been initiated to examine possible solutions and indicated that alternative arrangements are being explored to avoid the woman’s eviction from the refugee settlement.

Fourlas also stated that if no solution is found through the relevant authorities or other channels, he would consider personally covering the outstanding amount in order to prevent her losing her residence.

On Wednesday, the European Parliament’s Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality adopted a resolution condemning sexual violence committed during the conflict and calling for greater recognition, accountability and support for survivors.