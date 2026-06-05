The Larnaca district government launched its Larnaca-26 water consumption reduction campaign on Friday.

The goal is to have all residents reduce consumption by 26 litres per day by September.

Currently, Cypriots use an average of 140 litres of water per day, while the European Union average is roughly 125 litres.

Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou emphasised the role individuals play in reducing water consumption.

“Water security does not depend only on the major projects implemented by the state, but also on a matter of personal responsibility and daily choices,” Panayiotou said at the press conference launching the campaign.

She called for a “new culture of responsible and efficient use of water” and said the campaign is in line with the national government’s efforts to reduce water demand.

Last year, Cyprus faced a critical water shortage that was the worst in a decade. There has been increased rainfall this year, but Panayiotou said “there is no room for complacency.”

He also noted Cyprus is particularly vulnerable among European regions to the impacts of climate change.

In addition to water reduction efforts, the government is working to install desalination plants across the country. There will be both permanent and mobile plants, and Panayiotou said Cyprus hopes to “achieve full coverage of its water supply needs through desalination” by next year.

The government is also distributing three million shower nozzles and flow reducers nationwide that will help to reduce water consumption.

The minister said the reduced shower flow can reduce water consumption by up to 30 per cent “without a significant impact on user comfort.”