Bowls Cyprus are sending a team of 12 players to the upcoming European Championships to be held at Llandrindod Wells, Wales between 19th-26th September 2026.

The format for the competition is singles, pairs, triples and rinks for both the Ladies and Gentlemens competition.

Teams from all over Europe are competing for the last four remaining slots in each discipline to qualify for the World Championships in 2027 to be held at Leamington Spa, England in July.