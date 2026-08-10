Police reported 86 operators of personal mobility devices (PMDs), including electric scooters during targeted traffic enforcement operations carried out across Paphos over the weekend, as part of a wider campaign to improve road safety.

The three-day operation resulted in a total of 270 traffic reports for a range of offences.

According to police, the checks were aimed at preventing road collisions and identifying motorists and other road users who violate traffic laws.

Among those reported were 86 operators of personal mobility devices (PMDs), including electric scooters. Police said one PMD operator tested positive in a roadside drug test.

Officers also issued 66 speeding tickets, with speeding remaining one of the leading causes of serious road collisions.

A further 8 drivers were reported for drink-driving, while 2 roadside drug tests were carried out during the operation.