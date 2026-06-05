More than nine kilograms of cannabis and 300 grammes of cocaine were seized in Kyrenia on Friday during a police operation, with authorities also recovering cash and equipment from a property linked to suspected drug activity.

Two suspects aged 28 and 24 were arrested and remanded in custody after a search uncovered 9.023 kilograms of cannabis, 300 grammes of cocaine, 6,275 Turkish lira and €200 in cash alongside a packaging machine.

Investigations remain ongoing.