A police cadet was arrested on Thursday as part of an investigation into illegal possession of anabolic substances.

The cadet, who is 30 years old, will be placed on administrative leave, as directed by police chief Themistos Arnaoutis.

He was arrested at his residence in Nicosia after a court-approved search found 69 vials of a suspected anabolic substance.

Under Cypriot law, the use of anabolic steroids without a valid prescription is illegal. Unauthorised possession, distribution, or sale can be punished with fines or imprisonment.

The police said that the arrest is part of a larger investigation, and that the cadet was arrested to “facilitate investigations into an ongoing case of illegal possession of anabolic substances”.