Where do you live?

I live with my partner and our three cats in Nicosia, Cyprus.

What did you have for breakfast?

Granola with yoghurt, banana and peanut butter.

Describe your perfect day

Morning walk in the park followed by cuddles with my cats, a great iced flat white coffee then lunch at a nice restaurant with my family and partner. Ending the day with hours of reading or playing the Sims 4!

Best book ever read?

Dune by Frank Herbert because it reintroduced me to reading back in 2020 and because I loved the way the book’s themes of ecology and politics reflect current events. It gives us a new framework to view the present via science fiction of the 60s, I find that really interesting.

Best childhood memory?

Saturday mornings watching cartoons on TV.

What is always in your fridge?

Fresh coriander and sriracha!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Always pop or hyperpop. Currently obsessed with Zara Larsson.

What’s your spirit animal?

A cat because they want to be approached on their own terms and you need to gain their trust before they show you their real selves.

What are you most proud of?

I’m most proud of the community of jewellery lovers, makers and artists that I’ve built through my jewellery brand.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

In Ella Enchanted when Ella gets cursed by her fairy godmother to be obedient. There’s a scene where she’s instructed to ‘freeze’ forcing her to stay frozen in air. That scene always makes me think about what limitations that spell has. Like could someone force her to start speaking another language? The endless possibilities intrigue me.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My late grandma Efthymia. I didn’t get to meet her and I would’ve loved to get to know her.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would love to go back to school as a six-year-old with the knowledge I have now to freak out all the adults with eerie premonitions and knowledge about the future.

What is your greatest fear?

Probably war.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

To trust yourself and to be less afraid of everything.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

If they have far right or conservative political ideologies.

Efthymia Stavridou is a silversmith based in Nicosia. She creates whimsical sterling silver jewellery inspired by romance, Mediterranean fantasy, and the stories people carry with them. Her summer jewellery collection is loading. Follow her on instagram, facebook, tiktok and efthymia.com