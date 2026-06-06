A stray cat is fighting to recover after being shot multiple times in the Limassol district village of Parekklisia on Wednesday night, according to animal welfare volunteer Olga Korobintseva,

Korobintseva told the Cyprus Mail the shooting happened at around 9.30pm near Chateau Punin in Parekklisia, where a local volunteer has been caring for a colony of stray cats for years, and that she had informed the police on Friday.

“We heard several gunshots and immediately ran outside,” she said. “The volunteer, her husband and neighbours all rushed to the street to see what had happened.”

Moments later, they found one of the cats seriously injured. A quadbike was seen speeding away from the area, but witnesses were unable to identify it.

“It all happened very quickly,” she said. “The vehicle was already leaving, and nobody could make out any details.”

The cat was rushed to the small animals’ clinic in Limassol, where veterinarians carried out emergency examinations.

“X rays revealed at least ten pellets in the cat’s body,” Korobintseva said. “One of the bullets is lodged in the spinal column.”

She said the animal remains in a stable condition but has suffered severe injuries.

“The latest update we received is that the cat is stable, but serious treatment is needed,” she said. “During the examination. there was no response from the hind legs.”

A veterinary report is still being prepared, while the police are investigating the incident.

Korobintseva said the case highlights a wider problem faced by animal welfare volunteers across Cyprus.

“Unfortunately, shootings of animals happen far too often,” she said. “Volunteers repeatedly report these incidents and ask for action, but very few cases lead to those responsible being identified.”

She added that volunteers created the a website website, cyanimals.com, to document shootings and other acts of animal cruelty and to encourage witnesses to come forward.

“This cat was simply living in the area and being cared for by people who love animals,” she said. “We hope anyone who saw something will help the investigation so that those responsible can be held accountable.”