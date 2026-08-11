Britain’s labour market showed tentative signs of stabilisation in July, when Andy Burnham ​became prime minister, as recruiters stopped shedding ‌permanent staff, according to a survey on Monday that also showed a faster rise in starting salaries.

The monthly ​gauge of permanent job placements from the ​Recruitment and Employment Confederation trade body and accountants ⁠KPMG increased to 50.0 from 49.1, ending ​a 45-month downturn.

“With a new government in place, ​businesses will be looking for signs that the new policies can translate into greater confidence to invest and hire,” ​said Callum Licence, head of advisory at KPMG ​UK and Switzerland.

  • The survey’s temporary staff placements gauge came in ‌at ⁠51.9 in July, down from 52.7 in June
  • Availability of temporary staff increased by the smallest amount since May 2023
  • Temporary vacancies increased for first time ​in two ​years
  • Wage growth ⁠in pay for people newly hired to permanent roles was its strongest ​in six months while those for ​temporary roles ⁠hit a 26-month high
  • Bank of England policymakers are closely watching pay pressures in the economy
  • The survey ⁠was ​based on responses from a ​panel of around 400 recruitment agencies between July 9 and July ​27