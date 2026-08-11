Britain’s labour market showed tentative signs of stabilisation in July, when Andy Burnham ​became prime minister, as recruiters stopped shedding ‌permanent staff, according to a survey on Monday that also showed a faster rise in starting salaries.

The monthly ​gauge of permanent job placements from the ​Recruitment and Employment Confederation trade body and accountants ⁠KPMG increased to 50.0 from 49.1, ending ​a 45-month downturn.

“With a new government in place, ​businesses will be looking for signs that the new policies can translate into greater confidence to invest and hire,” ​said Callum Licence, head of advisory at KPMG ​UK and Switzerland.