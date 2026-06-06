The fire service extinguished a fire that broke out early Saturday morning in an abandoned residence near the centre of Paphos.

The fire was on the second floor of the building, which is located in the Mousalas area near Ayios Theodoros church, and has been abandoned for some time.

The fire service said no-one was inside. Officers tackled the blaze with two fire engines and prevented it from spreading to adjacent buildings.

The causes of the fire are being investigated.