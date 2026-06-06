Nicosia on Saturday held its annual LGBT pride parade, with people marching through the capital’s streets towards its municipal garden in the early evening.

The parade has been held every year since 2014, save for a break induced by the Covid-19 pandemic, and is typically one of three LGBT pride parades held in Cyprus, with the north holding its own parade in May every year, and a bicommunal LGBT pride event typically taking place later in the summer.

Saturday’s event was also the first time in which and LGBT pride parade in Cyprus has been held without single-use plastic, with the event’s organisers, Accept-LGBTI Cyprus, having introduced reusable drinking cups, which it sold to eventgoers for €2 apiece.