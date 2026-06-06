Seven people were arrested in police operations overnight for various offences, including illegally staying in the Republic of Cyprus and for the theft of a vehicle.

Police said 851 vehicles were stopped for inspection and 1,130 drivers and passengers were checked. At the same time, 44 inspections of premises were carried out and 14 violations reported.

During traffic checks, 253 violations were reported of which 64 concerned speeding. A total of 438 alcohol tests were carried out in which 31 drivers tested positive. Nine vehicles were also seized.