Closing lifeguard towers at 6pm during the summer months is “criminal”, Cyprus Lifeguard Federation president Polys Pallikaros said on Monday, following a drowning incident in the Larnaca area.

Closing lifeguard towers at 6pm during the summer months is “criminal”, Cyprus Lifeguard Federation chairamn Polys Pallikaros said on Monday, following a drowning incident in the Larnaca area.

Speaking to CyBC, Pallikaros said beaches should have lifeguard coverage from sunrise to sunset throughout July, August and September.

“Human life cannot be weighed against cost,” he said.

His comments came after a Romanian woman drowned on Saturday evening while swimming with her two daughters, aged 12 and 13.

The three got into difficulty in rough seas and were pulled from the water by other bathers. The mother could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

Police said on Monday that the 12-year-old remained intubated in intensive care but was in a stable condition.

Her 13-year-old sister had been transferred to the paediatric department at Makarios hospital.

The incident happened shortly after lifeguards had finished their shift for the day.

Pallikaros said the incident showed the need for lifeguards to be present for as long as people are using the beaches.

He said lifeguards had also rescued a mother and child from drowning in the Paphos area at around 12.30pm on Sunday.

In another case, an off-duty lifeguard was called to Coral Bay at around 7.30am and rescued a swimmer.

Pallikaros said a shortage of lifeguards was making it harder to extend their working hours.

He said most jobs were offered for only three or four months, which made it difficult for people to leave other employment.

He called for lifeguard positions to last at least eight months to attract more people to the profession.

Police are continuing to investigate the Larnaca drowning.