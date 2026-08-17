A couple from Nepal were rescued from drowning off Limassol on Sunday after the man got into difficulty and, in panic, grabbed hold of his wife, putting both their lives at risk.

According to the Limassol lifeguard unit, the incident occurred at around 5.30pm in the Akti Olympion area.

The 25-year-old man had attempted to swim back to shore from the rocks despite being a weak swimmer and having limited stamina.

During the attempt, he began to sink and, in panic, grabbed his wife, who was nearby, resulting in both getting into difficulty.

Lifeguards monitoring the bathing area had already identified the man as a weak swimmer in a potentially dangerous location and immediately responded using a rescue board.

Members of the public who were around 20 metres away also rushed to help.

“The lifeguards safely pulled the 25-year-old onto the rescue board,” the unit said.

The neighbouring Lem 15 lifeguard station, which is equipped with a jet ski, was also alerted.

The unit said that without the swift intervention of both the lifeguards and capable swimmers who went to the couple’s assistance, the incident “could have resulted in multiple casualties”.

After being brought ashore, the 25-year-old was examined by lifeguards and given first aid. He did not require further medical treatment and was released without the need for an ambulance.

The Limassol lifeguard unit urged people not to attempt to swim in difficult or rocky areas unless they are capable swimmers and warned against overestimating their abilities, particularly when currents or strong winds are present.

It also advised anyone who gets into difficulty in the water to remain calm and call for help rather than grabbing onto another person, as this can put both people in danger.