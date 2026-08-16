A severe storm caused significant damage to Trikomo on Sunday, with beaches being evacuated.

Turkish Cypriot media reported that the worst of the weather was concentrated around the villages of Ayios Iakovos and Arnadi.

According to a statement from the ‘municipality’ of Trikomo, strong winds damaged the building of the Ayios Iakovos hunting club.

In Arnadi, electricity poles were brought down, causing a small fire which was quickly extinguished by fire crews.

During the firefighting operation, a main water pipe was also damaged, temporarily disrupting the water supply to the village until repairs could be carried out.

Beaches were evacuated as a precaution, while residents were advised to avoid unnecessary travel.

Crews remained in the affected areas to assess the damage and work on restoring electricity and water services.

The storm comes as Cyprus experiences heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.