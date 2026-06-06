West Ham United’s joint-chair David Sullivan has stepped down from his position with immediate effect, the club said on Saturday.
“Mr Sullivan has also resigned as a director of both WH Holding Limited and West Ham United Football Club, having been made aware of the impending publication of serious historic allegations,” the club said in a statement.
Sullivan denies any illegal conduct and has taken the decision to step down in order to avoid disruption to the Club while he addresses the matter privately, the statement added.
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