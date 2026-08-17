Heavy rains on Monday saw the fire service in Nicosia respond to several incidents including flooded basements, blocked stormwater drains and people trapped on flooded roads.

The fire service said that rainfall was concentrated in the Ayios Dhometios, Engomi, Lakatamia, Makedonitissa and Strovolos areas.

One of the worst affected places was October 28 street in Engomi.

Earlier, the police had announced a warning due to water accumulation on Grivas Digenis Avenue, urging drivers to exercise particular caution, drive at a low speed, and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.