Curium municipality and the city of Dazhou, China have signed a friendly cooperation agreement following a visit from Chinese officials to promote long-term relations between the two cities, including in the areas of tourism, culture and trade.

Attracting investment through international partnerships is a key strategy for Curium, its mayor Pantelils Georgiou said. He placed importance on outward-looking initiatives and expressed satisfaction with the visit.

Georgiou highlighted the cultural, archaeological, and environmental richness of Curium in addition to its four industrial zones.

The Chinese delegation included deputy secretary of Dazhou’s municipal party committee Wang Weijin, and commercial counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Cyprus Liu Kai.

The delegation visited the Ayios Sila industrial zone, the Akrotiri Environmental Education Center, and the Curium Archaelogical Site – locations which showed the different aspects Georgiou described.

Local businesses and Chinese business representatives also discussed investment opportunities and cooperation at a meeting during the visit.