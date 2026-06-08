A forest fire which broke out in the Nicosia district village of Kampia was fully brought under control by 10.20am, the forestry department said on Monday

The fire had started around half an hour prior, with the department saying that it had been swiftly brought under control thanks to “early detection and rapid response by firefighting teams”.

Around 100 square metres of land were burnt by the fire, with nine forest firefighters and two fire engines from the forestry department called in to tackle it, alongside three firefighters and a fire engine from the fire brigade.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.