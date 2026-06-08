Works to install emergency openings on the highway between Larnaca airport and Paralimni, as well as Larnaca and Nicosia will affect traffic on the highway between June 9 and June 28.

The works will be carried out daily, except on Fridays and at weekends. A section of each lane of the highway will be closed for 100 metres.

Meanwhile, at various points in both directions on the Larnaca Airport-Paralimni motorway (from the airport roundabout to the Rizoelia roundabout) and on the Larnaca-Nicosia motorway (from the Rizoelia roundabout to the Agia Varvara exit), there will be traffic restrictions between 9 am and 5 pm.