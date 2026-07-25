A wildfire that broke out near Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias in the Nicosia district on Saturday afternoon was brought under full control within 20 minutes after burning a small area of wild vegetation.

According to the forestry department, the fire started at 3.40pm and firefighting teams responded immediately.

The operation involved nine forestry department personnel using two fire engines, assisted by three firefighters from the fire service with one fire engine.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.