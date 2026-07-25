As August arrives, it brings with it a new wave of events to experience around the island. Throughout the hottest and most popular vacation month of the year, Cyprus will welcome events to keep all of those on the island entertained.

A two-day celebration of the local craft beer culture approaches soon as Ayia Napa Marina hosts the CraftXbeerience Vol. 2 on August 1 and 2. The event invites visitors to discover the island’s locally brewed craft beers as some of Cyprus’ most specialised independent breweries set up stalls and serve their ice-cold beers.

Their creations offer a dive into the beer world with diverse flavours and brewing styles, allowing beer enthusiasts to discover new flavours. And because pints are best enjoyed with a bit of food, street food, snacks and meals from the marina’s restaurants will be available to visitors throughout the weekend.

What’s more, the event will also feature live music performances, beer game challenges that bring a friendly competition mood to the weekend and a live radio broadcast. As for little visitors, entertainment for children will be available as well, making this a fun weekend for all.

CraftXbeerience Vol. 2

Craft beer, food, live entertainment and children’s entertainment. August 1-2. Ayia Napa Marina. Free admission. www.marinaayianapa.com/craftxbeerience-v02