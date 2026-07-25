Archaeologists working at the Skalia archaeological site in Kissonerga have uncovered further significant finds from one of Cyprus’ longest-inhabited Bronze Age settlements, Akamas municipality said on Saturday.

The excavation team from the Cyprus American Archaeological Research Institute (CAARI) and the HARP project, led by Dr Lindy Crewe, continued its work at the site, which was continuously occupied for almost 800 years, from around 2500BC to 1650BC.

According to the municipality, this year’s excavations have provided further evidence of the settlement’s development and have reinforced previous discoveries of what is believed to be one of the world’s oldest breweries, confirming that beer played an important role in the social and ritual life of the settlement’s inhabitants some 4,000 years ago.

To mark the completion of this year’s excavation season, Akamas municipal councillor Neophytos Constantinou visited the site and met the archaeological team.

He thanked Dr Crewe, the archaeologists, researchers and students taking part in the mission, as well as the Akamas school board, which is once again hosting the team.

“It is particularly important to support efforts such as these, which highlight the history of Kissonerga and help preserve our cultural heritage,” Constantinou said.