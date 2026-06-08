Wine, music, food and fresh mountain air. That is what is coming up as the terrace of Tsiakkas Winery in the countryside of Pitsilia, invites the public to two special summer evenings. The Oenogastronomic Nights 2026 will offer unmatched experiences this June under the summer starry night sky, with Cypriot wine as its protagonist.

On June 13, the Sunset, Jazz & Wine event of the series will kick off as the sun sets over the vineyards at 6pm as Magio Duo serenades guests with their live music. Curated wines by Tsiakkas Winery, and a menu by Chef Jack Yiannakou will complete the evening.

With a more uplifting and groovy mood, The Retro Party on June 20 will be an evening of nostalgia, retro music, cocktails and dancing. DJ Haldoupis will bring back the music of the 70s, 80s and 90s while the winery serves its labels once mores.

Both events will take place outdoors overlooking the winery’s amphitheatric vineyards, offering a blissful escape to Cyprus’ countryside.

Oenogastronomic Nights 2026

Sunset, Jazz & Wine event with live music by Magio Duo and food menu by Chef Jack Yiannakou. June 13. The Retro Party with DJ Haldoupis. June 20. Tsiakkas Winery, Pitsilia mountain. www.tsiakkaswinery.com/events