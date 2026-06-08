A pickup truck collided with a car which was stationary on the hard shoulder of the motorway connecting Larnaca and the island’s east on Monday morning.

According to the police, the collision occurred at around 5am on the motorway’s westbound carriageway near the Larnaca suburb of Livadia.

There were no people in the stationary car at the time of the incident.

Police officers and firefighters attended the scene, while the driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital for examinations.

The motorway is fully open.