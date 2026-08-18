An 82-year-old woman died of injuries sustained in a traffic accident earlier this month in Limassol on Tuesday.
She had been hospitalised after being injured in a traffic accident on Xirokambou street in Limassol on August 4 in which a 79-year-old driver crashed into a metal railing and an adjacent property.
The 82-year-old had been travelling in the car as a passenger, along with an 84-year-old passenger.
All three were taken to a private hospital in Limassol where the 82-year-old was admitted to the intensive care unit in critical condition while the other two were kept in the orthopaedic and surgical departments for further treatment.
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