Larnaca’s upgraded Pattichio Municipal Park has opened to the public after an eight-month delay, with new walking and cycling paths, viewing points, a playground and a botanical garden.

The park, the largest in area in Larnaca, was handed over to the public a few days ago after construction began in October 2023.

The project had a budget of more than €5 million.

The upgrade was delayed mainly because of changes to the original plans following strong reactions from residents, who called for less concrete to be used in the park.

The redesign focused on respecting the natural environment and strengthening the connection between visitors, the park and the nearby salt lake wetland.

A circular elevated footbridge has been built around the existing amphitheatre, creating a new walking route through the trees at the level of the leaves and a viewing area that has already proved popular to watch the sunset.

Photo: Constantinos Antoniades

The park also has a cafe restaurant, playground and botanical garden with aromatic plants.

Two new viewing points overlook the salt lake, while new pedestrian and cycling routes, planting and information signs have also been added.

“Users, residents and visitors alike, will be able to exercise, socialise, attend cultural events and take in, from viewing points, the salt lake and the broader natural beauty of the area surrounding Pattichio Park,” the municipality said.

Existing infrastructure has also been upgraded, including walkways, entrances, lighting, street furniture and fencing.

New parking spaces and toilets have been added, while the park has been made accessible to pedestrians, cyclists and people with disabilities.

The nearby Pattichio Amphitheatre was also upgraded with new seating, while permanent 24-hour security patrols were introduced.

Mayor Andreas Vyras said public reaction to the upgraded park had generally been positive.

The official opening is expected to take place in October or November.

The €6.6 million project is co-funded by the European Union through the THALIA 2021 to 2027 cohesion policy programme.