Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to announce a ban on “harmful” online platforms for children under 16 while maintaining access to some safer forms of social media, the Times newspaper reported on Monday.

Starmer, who is due to make a speech later on Monday, is said to have decided to proceed with restrictions after speaking to bereaved parents and considering evidence from Australia, which brought in a ban for under-16s last December.

Asked about the report, a source at Downing Street said: “The prime minister is not afraid about taking on the tech companies and their bosses to protect young people.”

A source close to the matter said a formal ban was unlikely to come this week. The government could more immediately give details on efforts to prevent children from producing sexualised images online which can be used for sextortion purposes.

Worries over the impact of social media on mental health and online safety prompted Britain to hold a consultation on children’s access to social media earlier this year, with curfews, time limits and curbs on addictive design features, all under consideration.

France, Denmark and Poland are also considering tightening rules around social media use for children, while Greece in April announced it would ban access to those under the age of 15 from January 2027.

Starmer is expected to focus on how the government can ensure technology brings positive change when he speaks later on Monday, according to a statement released by his office on Sunday.

Britain’s online safety law already requires social media companies to take measures to protect children from illegal and harmful online content.

Experts are divided on how effective a total ban would be, while a group of young people in London recently told Reuters they were opposed to restrictions.