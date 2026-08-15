Police are investigating a suspected arson attack after a fire destroyed several rental vehicles at a business in Protaras in the early hours of Saturday.

The fire broke out at around 4am at a motorcycle and vehicle rental shop in the Famagusta district.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene, with the fire service extinguishing the blaze.

A number of quad bikes and buggy-type vehicles were destroyed in the fire.

Police said preliminary investigations had uncovered evidence indicating that the fire had been deliberately set.

The scene has been cordoned off while police and the fire service carry out examinations to establish the exact cause of the blaze.