This summer, there is no shortage of events and things to do in Cyprus. It seems like every corner, village and community has something fun in store for the summer months. And, just as August ends, Aradippou organises a culinary feast in the open air.

The 11th International Food Festival is set to return to Makarios Avenue in the Larnaca district village, bringing flavours from various corners of the world. The date for this gastronomic meeting is set for Sunday, August 30.

The central avenue will transform into a large hub for foodies as kiosks, food trucks and stands introduce festival-goers to different dishes from different countries. Although the official menu and vendors list has not been announced yet, visitors can expect multicultural dishes that celebrate diverse cultures and traditions.

Organised by the Cultural Association of Omonoia Aradippou, the event happens under the auspices of Aradippou Municipality, with the support of the Cyprus Youth Council.

11th International Food Festival

Street food from around the world. August 30. Makariou Avenue, Aradippou. 7pm. Tel: 99-531744