Two rather different festivals are coming up, as one highlights a summer fruit and the other a culinary delicacy, yet both ooze traditional Cypriot charm. The Grapes Festival in Kathikas and the Resi Festival in Fasoula bring local customs and flavours to life on August 21, for those in the Paphos or the Limassol district.

Kathikas is set to fill with music, ample wine and good vibes as the community hosts its annual Grape Festival on Friday, August 21 at 8pm. Held at the community parking lot of the Paphos district village, it will offer free grapes to visitors, as well as food and drink options for purchase. Rikkos Ioannou will present the evening, welcoming singer Stelios Dionysiou on stage, who will entertain the crowds with Greek music.

In the Limassol district, another village has a lively summer night in store for August 21. Back for its 35th edition is the Fasoula Resi Festival, on a mission to keep its local traditions and customs alive. The star of this festival is resi, a traditional meat and wheat-based dish that is tied to the rural wedding customs of Paphos and Limassol districts.

The village’s Cultural Square will host the festivities this year, which include a performance programme with dancing and music, and of course, plenty of resi plates.

Kathikas Grapes Festival

Free grapes, live music and more. August 21. Community Parking Lot, Kathikas village, Paphos district. 8pm. Free admission

Fasoula Resi Festival

Traditional festival highlighting the Cypriot dish. August 21. Cultural square, Fasoula, Limassol district. 8.30pm