Residents of an apartment building in Kato Paphos were evacuated as a precaution in the early hours of Saturday after a fire broke out in a restaurant, the fire service said.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 3.26am and brought the blaze under control at 4.49am.

The restaurant is in a mixed-use building housing shops and apartments.

The fire caused damage to the mezzanine and a small room within it where people had been staying.

According to the fire service, the occupants of the room noticed the fire in time and managed to leave the building safely.

Firefighters also evacuated residents from apartments on the floor above as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In a separate incident on Saturday morning, a fire broke out in the Kallepia area of Paphos district.

Three fire engines responded to the blaze, assisted by the forestry department and the game service.

The fire was brought under control after burning around 0.4 hectares of dry grass and wild vegetation. Irrigation pipes were also damaged.