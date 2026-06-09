Cypriot students returned from the European robotics competition Robotic Day Prague 2026 with a series of major distinctions, after taking part in the event held in the Czech Republic on June 6 and 7.

The competition, organised by Charles University in Prague brought together student teams from several European countries, with participants competing in robotics challenges that tested their construction, technical and programming skills.

Cyprus made a strong impression across several categories, with teams from Epiteugma Robotics Lab securing four distinctions.

The Island Boys team won first place in the Roadside Assistance category, while the Agent Road-Bot team, also from Epiteugma Robotics Lab, took second place in the same category.

At the same time, the I Forgot Now team won first place in the Ketchup House category, while Quantum Minds secured second place in the ToyCleanup category.

The Cypriot delegation also included teams from Pascal Private School, as well as from the private tutoring schools Evrymatheia, Madlab and Paideia, whose presence added further weight to Cyprus’ participation in the European competition.

“Warm congratulations to all participants for their excellent performance in the competition, with special recognition to the Cypriot teams that stood out. This is a very important achievement for the children and the educational community of Cyprus. Well done to everyone,” said Stavros Charalambous, head of the Cypriot mission in the Czech Republic.

The teams that travelled to Prague had qualified through Robotic Day Cyprus 2026, the local competition organised by the non-profit Achievement Foundation for Talented and Gifted Youth.

Their success in Prague points to the growing strength of Cyprus’ student robotics community, while also showing the importance of sustained investment in STEM education, innovation and practical technology skills.

At the same time, the results offer another reminder that young Cypriot students are increasingly able to compete at European level, presenting not only technical ability but also creativity, teamwork and problem-solving skills.