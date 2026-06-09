The defence ministry is seeking to attract more applicants to the National Guard’s contract soldier (Syop) scheme through improved salaries and expanded career opportunities, as the latest recruitment process remains open until July 13.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail on Tuesday, the ministry explained that the revised framework is designed to encourage greater participation from young Cypriots, maintain those already within the force as well as those amongst the diaspora returning to the island from abroad.

The recruitment drive is open to men from the age of 18 and women from the age of 19 up to 35 years old.

Eligibility also extends to Cypriots holding dual nationality, with the ministry encouraging those returning to Cyprus to consider service in the National Guard.

Under recently approved measures, new recruits will enter on an upgraded salary scale, with contract soldiers now placed on the A2 scale.

Combined with additional allowances, monthly earnings are expected to exceed €1,500 for many personnel, with an extra €150 a month as a bonus.

“We believe the new pay structure will strengthen the National Guard and make military service a more attractive professional choice,” the ministry said.

Additional allowances remain available for personnel serving in specialised units, including commandos (OYK), underwater demolition teams, mine clearance units and certain healthcare roles.

The ministry is also placing particular emphasis on career progression.

Contract soldiers will have the opportunity to compete for promotion to contract non-commissioned officer positions through examinations and objective selection criteria, with pay scale rising to A3.

“There is now a clear pathway for advancement,” the ministry affirmed.

“Those who perform well can sit the sergeants’ examinations and progress through the ranks.”

The ministry pointed to strong interest in recent recruitment and promotion opportunities as evidence that the revised framework is attracting attention.

Examinations held on Saturday for 250 available contract non-commissioned officer positions drew approximately 1,300 candidates.

“The level of participation demonstrates the demand that exists for these opportunities,” the source said.

Officials also highlighted changes allowing former contract soldiers to return to service after leaving for other professions.

According to the ministry, a number of individuals who previously transferred to the police later expressed a desire to return to the armed forces.

“We have seen cases where people left the army for the police and subsequently decided they preferred military service,” the source said.

“The new framework allows experienced personnel to continue contributing.”

The revised regulations also extend the maximum age of service from 42 to 57, allowing greater retention within the forces and for personnel to build full careers within the National Guard.

Applications are being submitted exclusively through the government portal and will close at 2pm on July 13.

Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements will be invited to participate in physical fitness and strength assessments scheduled to take place during July before the recruitment process is completed.