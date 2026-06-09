Police confirmed on Tuesday that electronic devices linked to the Sandy investigation were never sent to Europol for forensic examination, clarifying that the European agency reviewed files and findings produced by Cypriot investigators rather than conducting its own analysis of the original hardware.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, police spokesman Vyron Vyronos informed that mobile phones, computers and other electronic devices seized during the investigation remained in Cyprus.

Instead, authorities transmitted records, digital files and the results of forensic examinations carried out locally for Europol to then later assess and verify.

According to Vyronos, Europol reviewed the material submitted by Cypriot investigators and confirmed the conclusions reached by local authorities.

He said the process followed established procedures and was not the result of any request by Europol that devices should not be sent for examination.

The clarification follows earlier public statements regarding Europol’s involvement in the investigation into allegations publicised through journalist Makarios Drousiotis.

At a police press conference last week, police chief Themistos Arnaoutis said Europol had confirmed findings already reached by Cypriot laboratories.

Public statements made during the briefing gave the impression that original electronic devices had also been examined by Europol specialists.

Digital forensic examinations are typically conducted directly on original devices to establish authenticity, identify metadata and determine whether files or communications have been altered.

In this case, the original examinations were carried out by Cypriot forensic laboratories before the resulting material was forwarded to Europol for verification, despite the cabinet’s approval that the files in question as well as any devices handed over or seized in the investigation be sent to Europol.

The Sandy case centres on screenshots, documents, spreadsheets and other digital material which formed the basis of allegations involving corruption, abuse, blackmail and interference by political, judicial and financial figures.

Following an extensive investigation, police concluded that no evidence supported the allegations and said witness testimony, forensic examinations and documentary evidence contradicted key claims contained within the material.