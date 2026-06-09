This Friday, the summer’s last Fork Food Market takes places and it arrives with a twist. Not only does it change location, moving to the old GSP square, but it also supports Telethon with a €3 entrance donation.

Live music by the Time Surfers band, activities for children, bars and food stalls will start welcoming guests at 7pm. With preparations underway for this epic finale, the organisers have shared the menu that will be served this Friday.

Mr Stache will serve three types of pizza (marinara, margherita and pepperoni), Road Buns will prepare sizzling siracha beef burgers, veggie beetroot burgers and their signature oregano fries, Top Dog will serve its original pepperoni hot dog and Bao will have its popular pork or mushroom bao buns.

Asian lovers will enjoy Rha Tha Thai’s pad Thai noodles with either chicken or prawn, grilled chicken satay and veggie spring rolls. A pork dish with salad and pitta will be served by Ta Kreata Allwspws, while Falafel Extra by Feras will have falafel wraps and chicken gyros. On the dessert front, Churros Amigos will satisfy those with a sweet tooth with its praline churros with cookies or hazelnut and white chocolate with cookies. Bon appetit Nicosia!

Fork Food Market- Telethon

Summer’s last street food market raises money for charity. June 12. Old GSP Square, Nicosia. 7pm. €3 donation entry for adults. Free entrance for under 18-year-olds. www.forkfoodmarket.com