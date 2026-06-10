Four people were arrested in connection with the assault and stabbing of a man in Paphos, police said on Wednesday.

A 19-year-old man was admitted to Paphos hospital shortly after 7pm on Monday with injuries to his head and hand.

Medical examinations found he had sustained blunt force injuries. The victim told officers he had been attacked by people known to him.

During the investigation, police secured testimony against a 24-year-old, a 19-year-old and two 21-year-olds.

The four suspects were arrested on court warrants on Tuesday afternoon and taken into custody.

They are expected to appear before the Paphos district court on Wednesday for detention orders.

Paphos CID is continuing investigations into the case.