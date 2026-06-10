President Nikos Christodoulides is flying to Barcelona on Wednesday to attend the inauguration of one of the towers of the Sagrada Familia, a still unfinished Catholic church designed by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi.

Construction of the church began in 1882 and the main structure and central towers were scheduled for completion in 2026 to coincide with the centenary of Gaudi’s death. However, the whole of the massive church is not now expected to be finished before 2034.

Christodoulides has been invited in his capacity as head of Cyprus presidency of the European Council.

The ceremony later on Wednesday will be presided over by Pope Leo XIV, who will bless the now completed 172.5-metre Tower of Jesus Christ.

The inauguration will culminate with a show created specially for the occasion, illuminating the Tower of Jesus Christ and the sky over Barcelona in a visual tribute to Gaudi’s creativity and vision.

On Thursday, Christodoulides will visit the Picasso museum hosting an exhibition titled ‘Picasso and Cyprus: Encounters with the Ceramics of the Mediterranean’, organised in the framework of the cultural programme of Cyprus’ EU presidency.