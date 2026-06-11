Lighting upgrades along Larnaca’s seafront are underway at Mackenzie Beach and will soon begin at Finikoudes, the municipality announced on Thursday.

According to a municipal press release, the installation of new streetlights at Mackenzie is around two-thirds complete and is expected to be finished within the next 10 days.

Work to replace streetlights along Athinon avenue at Finikoudes is scheduled to take place between June 15 and June 30.

The new lighting system will provide “a significant increase in brightness”, the municipality said, and will be powered by solar energy through integrated photovoltaic panels.

The cost of the upgrades along Athinon Avenue is being covered by the renewable energy and energy conservation fund.

The municipality said the works form part of a broader plan to “improve public infrastructure, enhance safety in public spaces, and promote projects that contribute to the city’s sustainable development.”