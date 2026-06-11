Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas highlighted the importance of training, readiness, and personnel development during the final phase of the “Dimitra 2026” military exercise at Kalo Chorio firing range in Larnaca on Thursday.

Palmas stated that safeguarding Cyprus’ sovereignty and territorial integrity is essential for national security.

“Our main duty is to train, educate and adapt to new realities,” he said, stressing that the Republic’s security relies on a capable defence force.

He reiterated that the National Guard’s greatest asset is its personnel, not its equipment.

“Advanced weapons mean little without high morale, strong training, and proper education.”

Palmas emphasised that modern security challenges require ongoing adaptation and readiness as military technology evolves.

He also highlighted Cyprus’ expanding international partnerships, especially with Greece, stating that strengthened relations have enhanced both the Republic’s and the National Guard’s deterrent capabilities.

“The close relationship with Greece has boosted the deterrent power of the Republic of Cyprus,” he remarked.

Palmas assured National Guard officers and personnel of his support as defence minister.

“While I lead the Ministry of Defence, you have a partner who will discuss any issues affecting you,” he said.

The exercise featured live-fire drills and operational demonstrations with tanks, armoured vehicles, machine guns, and two H145M helicopters.