Police arrested three individuals and reported 373 traffic violations during overnight operations across Cyprus, they reported on Thursday.

The three arrests involved offences including possession of an offensive instrument, drug possession and illegal residence in the Republic.

During the operation, officers stopped 480 vehicles and checked 588 drivers and passengers.

Police also conducted 45 inspections of premises, resulting in seven complaints.

Traffic enforcement formed a significant part of the operation, with 373 drivers reported for various violations. Speeding accounted for 72 of the offences recorded.

Police carried out 87 alcohol tests, five of which produced positive results. Six preliminary drug tests were also conducted, with two drivers testing positive.

A total of 14 vehicles were seized as part of the checks.

Separately, the Paphos traffic police conducted a targeted operation in the Polis Chrysochous area between 4pm and 9pm on Tuesday.

The operation focused on preventing road collisions and tackling juvenile delinquency and traffic offences.

During the checks, officers reported 99 traffic violations and seized five vehicles.

In two cases, drivers who tested positive in preliminary drug tests had their driving licences revoked.