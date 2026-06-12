Local authorities, animal welfare groups and vets have until June 26 to express interest in the 2026 islandwide stray cat sterilisation scheme, the Veterinary Services said on Friday.

Interested parties must apply at district veterinary offices.

The Veterinary Services stated that individuals and unregistered volunteer groups caring for many stray cats cannot apply directly and must go through a local authority or a registered animal welfare organisation.

A list of participating organisations and local authorities will be published on the Veterinary Services website after the application period closes.

Private sector veterinarians are also being invited to join the scheme.

Participation is limited to registered veterinarians operating properly equipped clinics capable of carrying out surgeries and providing post-operative care for cats.

The Veterinary Services said the aim is to distribute sterilisation procedures fairly among participating clinics, regardless of the number of veterinarians working in each facility.

Veterinarians who do not own a clinic may still participate but must declare the clinic where procedures will be carried out and submit a cooperation agreement with that facility.

The sterilisation programme forms part of ongoing efforts to manage Cyprus’ stray cat population through humane and organised measures.