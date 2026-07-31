Larnaca welcomes August with the 13th Basketry and Traditional Culture Festival this weekend. As soon as the new month rolls in, on Saturday, August 1, the Larnaca Municipality – Livadia Municipal District hosts a special evening dedicated to tradition, music and folk craftsmanship.

Agnooumenon Square in Agia Paraskevi of Livadia will fill with music and Cypriot folk art as the summer festival takes place.

From 8pm onwards, festival-goers will have the opportunity to catch live demonstrations of the village’s basket weaving traditions, reed mat making and other traditional crafts.

Local artisans will set up stations, working live so that visitors can gain first-hand insights into the techniques and skills that are part of the region’s cultural heritage, still kept alive.

Adding a sweet flavour to the festival, chef Evagoras Ioannou will offer complimentary traditional sweet treats prepared on site, while homemade liqueur and traditional Cypriot coffee made on ember.

The festival’s highlights include a live music programme which this year will be headlined by the Michalis Chatzimichael Music Ensemble featuring Andri Karantoni, Dimitra Chatzimichael and Michalis Chatzimichael.

The artists will present the ‘Anthology of Traditional Song’ programme, taking audiences on a journey of beloved traditional melodies. Entrance to the festival and the concert is free as the traditional evening welcomes all.

13th Basketry and Traditional Culture Festival

Local crafts, free sweets and live music by the Michalis Chatzimichael Music Ensemble. August 1. Agnooumenon Square, Agia Paraskevi, Livadia. 8pm. Free admission